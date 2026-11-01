Russia cuts power in 4 Ukrainian regions, Ukraine hits Rostov
World
This weekend saw the Russia-Ukraine war heat up again. Russian strikes on power infrastructure knocked out power in four Ukrainian regions, leaving hundreds of thousands without electricity.
In response, Ukraine hit a Russian missile plant in Rostov and hit an industrial site in Nizhny Novgorod, causing major damage.
Both sides ramp up drone attacks
Both sides are ramping up drone attacks: Ukraine says it shot down 371 out of 433 Russian drones since Saturday evening, while Russia claims to have intercepted 235 Ukrainian drones overnight.
The strikes have sparked concerns about local fuel supplies (with officials asking people not to panic buy) and are putting more pressure on global fuel markets as energy infrastructure keeps getting targeted.