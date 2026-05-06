Russia announces truce in Ukraine to mark Victory Day 

Russia has announced a unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine on Friday and Saturday to commemorate the 81st anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat in World War II. The Russian Defense Ministry, however, warned it would retaliate against Kyiv if its celebrations were disrupted. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded by announcing a truce starting at midnight Wednesday, without specifying an end date.

Retaliation threat Russia threatens Kyiv with missile strikes The Russian Defense Ministry warned that if Ukraine disrupts Saturday's celebrations, it would launch a "massive missile strike on the center of Kyiv." It advised civilians and foreign diplomats to leave the city. This comes as Russia gears up for its biggest secular holiday with a military parade on Moscow's Red Square, albeit with reduced displays due to security concerns over potential Ukrainian attacks.

Peace plea No official requests for truce received: Zelenskyy Zelenskyy said no official requests for a truce had been received by Kyiv but urged the Kremlin to take steps toward peace. He said it was realistic to ensure a ceasefire before midnight Wednesday. He urged the Kremlin "to take real steps to end their war, especially since Russia's Defense Ministry believes it cannot hold a parade in Moscow without Ukraine's goodwill."

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Parade importance Tanks, missiles absent from Moscow parade For years, the Victory Day parade has been a symbol of Russia's military strength and national pride under President Vladimir Putin's rule. This year, however, tanks and missiles will be absent from the Moscow parade for the first time in nearly two decades. Smaller parades across Russia have also been canceled or downsized for security reasons.

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