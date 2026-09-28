Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine data centers, targeting information flow
World
Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's data centers, knocking out service for about 100,000 households in Kyiv and nearby areas.
According to Ukraine's digital ministry, these strikes on data centers are part of a bigger push to target the flow of information.
Kyivstar says Russian missiles hit HQ
Kyivstar, Ukraine's biggest mobile provider, said its Kyiv headquarters were hit by Russian missiles, thankfully with no casualties. Russia also claimed it struck a Vodafone data center.
President Zelenskyy shared that another attack injured two children and an adult.
Ukrainian officials are urging for faster alerts to protect civilians, as losing internet makes it even tougher for people to stay safe or connected during ongoing conflict.