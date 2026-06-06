Russia intercepts hundreds of Ukrainian drones over St. Petersburg

Attack details

86 UAVs shot down over St. Petersburg

On the first day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Ukrainian drones targeted an oil complex and military base in Putin's home city. Aleksandr Drozdenko, Governor of the Leningrad region, confirmed that Russian forces have shot down 86 UAVs over his territory and combat operations are still underway. The forum is often referred to as "Russia's Davos" and ends today after a speech from President Vladimir Putin yesterday.