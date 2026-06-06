Russia intercepts hundreds of Ukrainian drones over St. Petersburg
What's the story
Russia has intercepted hundreds of Ukrainian drones, including those near St. Petersburg, where a major economic forum is being held. The development comes as Ukraine reported at least three deaths from Russian strikes. The surge in drone attacks from both sides comes amid stalled US-led diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing war, now in its fifth year.
Attack details
86 UAVs shot down over St. Petersburg
On the first day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Ukrainian drones targeted an oil complex and military base in Putin's home city. Aleksandr Drozdenko, Governor of the Leningrad region, confirmed that Russian forces have shot down 86 UAVs over his territory and combat operations are still underway. The forum is often referred to as "Russia's Davos" and ends today after a speech from President Vladimir Putin yesterday.
Interception report
Russian defense ministry claims interception of 376 drones
The Russian defense ministry has claimed that its air defense systems have shot down a total of 376 Ukrainian drones. The interceptions were made over several regions including Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Oryol, Pskov, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver, Tula as well as Moscow region, Crimea Republic, Abkhazia Republic, and the waters of Azov and Black seas.
Casualties
Ukraine reports civilian deaths in Russian strikes
In southern Ukraine, authorities discovered two bodies of men who had been missing since an attack on Zaporizhzhia. Meanwhile, one person was killed and three others injured in Russian drone and artillery strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region.