Russia secretly helping Iran build supersonic cruise missiles, report claims 

The report said the program was arranged by Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport in collaboration with the US-sanctioned NPO Mashinostroyeniya.

It further said that Russian arms export executives and senior experts from NPO Mashinostroyenia visited Iran many times in 2023.

The program involves some of Russia's most experienced missile specialists, including Alexander Dergachev, chief designer for sea-launched missiles; Alexander Chebakov, head of NPO Mashinostroyenia's design department for air-breathing propulsion units; and Yuri Prokhorchuk, head of the aerodynamics and ballistics department.