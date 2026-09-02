Russia secretly helping Iran build supersonic cruise missiles, report claims
What's the story
Russia has been covertly assisting Iran in the development of advanced supersonic cruise missiles since 2023, according to a report by The Financial Times. The program, codenamed C430L, is primarily aimed at developing a ramjet propulsion system for cruise missiles that could fly several times faster than sound. This technology would allow for both anti-ship and land-attack capabilities, potentially posing a threat to naval vessels in the Gulf region.
Expert involvement
Russian missile specialists involved in the project
The report said the program was arranged by Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport in collaboration with the US-sanctioned NPO Mashinostroyeniya.
It further said that Russian arms export executives and senior experts from NPO Mashinostroyenia visited Iran many times in 2023.
The program involves some of Russia's most experienced missile specialists, including Alexander Dergachev, chief designer for sea-launched missiles; Alexander Chebakov, head of NPO Mashinostroyenia's design department for air-breathing propulsion units; and Yuri Prokhorchuk, head of the aerodynamics and ballistics department.
Program
NPO Mashinostroyenia received various Iranian technical materials
The Financial Times reported that it also learned that Vladislav Kuzmichev, head of Rosoboronexport's department of defense technologies and space, accompanied the delegation on its third trip to Iran and later negotiated the C430L contract with Iran.
By 2025, NPO Mashinostroyenia had received a variety of Iranian technical materials, which Russian engineers analyzed.
Iran has already built and flight-tested the ramjet propulsion system, although no supersonic cruise missile developed with Russian help has been deployed yet.
Ongoing developments
US-Iran tensions escalate amid missile development efforts
"For the Iranians, this would give them a qualitatively new strategic weapon system that could threaten US Navy vessels," Jim Lamson, a former Iran-focused military analyst with the CIA, told the Financial Times.
The leaked correspondence also indicates that discussions about the program continued into this summer.
This development comes amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, with US Central Command launching strikes against Iranian military targets in response to attempted attacks by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Retaliation
Iran thanks Russia for support against US sanctions
On Wednesday, Iran said that US strikes on its territory have killed 11 people.
In retaliation, Iran's IRNA news agency reported a ballistic missile operation targeting the US Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan. The attack was aimed at facilities housing RQ-4 and MQ-9 drones.
Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for Moscow's support against US sanctions and unilateralism.
Putin assured continued economic and trade cooperation between Russia and Iran despite military tensions.