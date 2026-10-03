Russia warns foreign nationals, diplomats to leave Kyiv
What's the story
Russia has reiterated its warning for foreign nationals and diplomats to evacuate Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. The Russian Foreign Ministry said its armed forces would continue "massive retaliatory strikes." The ministry's statement read, "The Russian side had previously urged foreign nationals and diplomats in Kyiv to leave the city and refrain from visiting Ukraine." It expressed concern that not everyone had heeded these warnings.
Embassy status
No diplomatic missions have requested relocation: Ukraine
Despite Russia's warnings, Ukraine has said no foreign diplomatic missions have formally notified plans to relocate from Kyiv.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi confirmed on Friday that Kyiv had received no such requests.
"If any diplomatic missions are planning to relocate, they inform us; that is the established procedure," Tykhyi told journalists.
This clarification came after reports of some Western embassies considering backup plans if Russia targeted their facilities in Kyiv.
Infrastructure damage
Russian strikes damage northern bridge in Kyiv
The Russian warning comes after recent strikes on key infrastructure in Kyiv.
The Northern Bridge over the Dnipro River was damaged in a Russian air attack on Saturday, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
The strike damaged the road surface and overhead trolleybus cables, leading to traffic suspension across the bridge.
No casualties were reported from this incident.
Additional attacks
Southern bridge targeted in previous drone strikes
The Northern Bridge attack came after Russian drone strikes targeted Kyiv's Southern Bridge over the past two days.
These strikes also led to temporary traffic suspensions across this bridge and two others over the Dnipro River.
Despite these developments, Ukraine maintains that no formal notifications have been received from foreign missions about relocating from Kyiv due to security concerns.