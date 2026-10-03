Russia warns foreign nationals, diplomats to leave Kyiv

Despite Russia's warnings, Ukraine has said no foreign diplomatic missions have formally notified plans to relocate from Kyiv.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi confirmed on Friday that Kyiv had received no such requests.

"If any diplomatic missions are planning to relocate, they inform us; that is the established procedure," Tykhyi told journalists.

This clarification came after reports of some Western embassies considering backup plans if Russia targeted their facilities in Kyiv.