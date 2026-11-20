Russia launched 400+ drones and 110+ missiles at Ukraine
Russia just launched more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles at Ukraine in a single night, making it one of the largest strikes since the conflict began.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called out Russia, saying, "Putin launched this attack in a highly demonstrative manner - following weak meetings in China and the actual failure of his attempt to somehow 'redraw' the world," on Telegram.
Russia used cluster warheads and pauses
This assault wasn't just about numbers: it included 27 ballistic projectiles, and the tactics this time were described as especially vile, with Russia also using missiles with cluster warheads, and pauses meant to make it harder to put out fires, clear rubble and restore services.