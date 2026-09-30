Russia launches biggest attack on Ukraine energy infrastructure since spring
Russia just launched its largest attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since spring, hitting energy sites around Kyiv and nearby regions overnight.
The strikes killed at least six people, including a child, and injured 33 more.
Power was knocked out for thousands in Kyiv after the Russian defense ministry said one of its targets was the Trypilska power station, but crews are working to get electricity back.
Blackouts and damage across 11 regions
The attack damaged infrastructure across 11 regions, with areas like Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Rivne especially hard-hit.
Blackouts hit areas including Kyiv and the Kharkiv region. People were asked to save power and keep windows closed to avoid smoke from the overnight blasts.
Ukraine's prime minister called it a mass and combined attack of this scale has occurred for the first time since the end of the last heating season.