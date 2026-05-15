Russia launches second consecutive day of massive strikes on Ukraine

Ukraine is facing a second day of intense Russian missile and drone attacks. The capital city, Kyiv, has been the worst hit, with at least eight people killed and 44 injured. The assault started early Thursday morning with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles launched by Moscow. Explosions were heard across Kyiv, disrupting water and power supplies in the eastern part of the city.

Retaliation planned 'There must be just response to strikes': Zelenskyy Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that five people were killed in Kyiv due to the overnight attack. He has ordered Ukraine's armed forces to prepare for a military response. "There must be a just response to all these strikes," he said in a statement on social media. The recent attacks involved 56 missiles and nearly 700 drones, according to Ukraine's air force.

Infrastructure damage Rescue operations underway after apartment block collapse Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, confirmed that a large apartment block had collapsed in the Darnytskyi district of the city. "Eighteen apartments have been destroyed. A rescue and search operation is ongoing," he told local media. Ukraine's interior minister, Ihor Klymenko, said that "more than 10 people were still believed to be missing" from this attack.

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Casualties reported Russia's double-tap strikes kill more Ukrainians Wednesday's daytime raids killed at least 14 people and injured over 80. These attacks appear to have included "double-tap" strikes aimed at first responders and targeted critical infrastructure across Ukraine, including the railway system. The scale of these assaults has raised concerns that Russia is trying to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense systems with swarms of drones and missiles.

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