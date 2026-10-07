Russia launches strikes across Ukraine killing at least 11
On Wednesday, Russia launched a wave of missile and drone strikes across Ukraine, leaving at least 11 people dead and dozens more injured.
The attacks hit Kyiv and 12 other regions, damaging homes and energy supplies.
President Zelenskyy called it a "birthday gift" for Russian President Putin: a grim reminder of the ongoing conflict.
Around 70 missiles strike Ukraine
Around 70 missiles, including ballistic types, and Shahed drones were used in the attacks. Ukrainian defenses stopped some, but many still got through.
In Chernihiv's Pryluky area, a missile destroyed an apartment building, killing five people and injuring 26, including five children.
Russian missile strikes also damaged five apartment buildings in Dnipro and four high-rise buildings in Kremenchuk, where two people were killed and eight injured.
Zelenskyy stressed Ukraine urgently needs air defense systems to protect people from future attacks on homes and critical infrastructure.