Russia launches strikes across Ukraine killing at least 11

Around 70 missiles, including ballistic types, and Shahed drones were used in the attacks. Ukrainian defenses stopped some, but many still got through.

In Chernihiv's Pryluky area, a missile destroyed an apartment building, killing five people and injuring 26, including five children.

Russian missile strikes also damaged five apartment buildings in Dnipro and four high-rise buildings in Kremenchuk, where two people were killed and eight injured.

Zelenskyy stressed Ukraine urgently needs air defense systems to protect people from future attacks on homes and critical infrastructure.