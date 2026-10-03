Russia plans 17.1 trillion rubles military budget, cuts domestic programs
World
Russia is shifting big money into its defense budget as the Ukraine war drags on, planning to spend 17.1 trillion rubles ($204 billion) on the military in 2027.
To make this work, the government is cutting back on education and social programs, so less funding for schools and health care, all to cover rising war costs.
Russia's anti-cancer program funding slashed 97%
Health care and education budgets are set to drop by over 5%, with social programs down more than 6%. The anti-cancer program faces a staggering 97% funding cut.
To help fill a huge budget gap, Russia has proposed tax hikes, among them higher rates on bank deposits and property sales.
By 2027, government debt is expected to top 20% of GDP, a sign that military spending is coming before domestic needs during tough economic times.