Russia quietly upgrades secret facility 1335 nuclear command bunker

Procurement contracts dated between 2018 and 2024 point to substantial modernisation; the facility contains at least 24 underground rooms and around 2.41km of tunnels, using huge amounts of steel and cement (think thousands of tons).

The place now boasts 160 ventilation units, some designed to guard against radioactive dust, and new blast-resistant systems.

Tom Roseth says these upgrades are all about keeping Russia's nuclear operations modern and secure as tensions with Western countries keep heating up.