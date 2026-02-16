Meet Maxim Oreshkin, Putin aide attending India AI Impact Summit

Maxim Oreshkin, a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin , is leading a large delegation from Russia to the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The summit is being held in New Delhi from today to February 20. Oreshkin currently serves as the deputy chief of Kremlin staff and economic aide to Putin. He has an extensive background in economics and finance, having previously held positions such as Chief Economist at the Central Bank of Russia and Minister of Economic Development.

Summit focus Oreshkin's visit highlights strategic push for AI collaboration The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is being held alongside the summit. It aims to showcase artificial intelligence in action across policy, innovation, and large-scale implementation. A Kremlin source informed PTI that sending Oreshkin indicates a strategic push for AI collaboration between Russia and India. The delegation will focus on secure, trusted, as well as sovereign AI with active engagement in discussions on governance, technology partnerships within BRICS and other platforms.

Cooperation prospects Russian foreign minister notes India's focus on ICT security Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized India's emphasis on ICT security in an interview with BRICS TV Network. India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, also highlighted the potential for cooperation between India and Russia in artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, Oreshkin's visit coincides with speculation over US President Donald Trump's claim that India shall stop buying Russian oil as part of a trade deal with America.

Advertisement