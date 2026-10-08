Russia says contacts face no health risk after plague report
World
Good news: Russia says there is no health risk for anyone who was in contact with the woman who reportedly died from the plague.
Governor Igor Kobzev shared that everyone under medical watch has been cleared, and there are no signs of illness.
Officials traced and monitored all identified contacts to make sure things stayed safe.
Russia probes reported plague death
Authorities are still looking into exactly how the woman got sick: reports say she was said to have died of plague.
Thankfully, no new health problems have been detected during the observation period, and the response seems to have worked well.
The situation is under control, but officials are not letting their guard down just yet.