Russia says India oil trade keeps global energy steady
Russia says its oil trade with India is key for keeping global energy steady, especially with tensions rising elsewhere.
This comes after Ukraine's President Zelenskyy urged countries to stop buying Russian oil, arguing it helps fund the war.
But Russian officials say their partnership with India actually helps mitigate the impact of the US war on Iran and the broader disruptions to global energy trade, and proves Russia can deliver even in tough times.
Ukraine says Russian oil funds military
Ukraine worries that Russia relies on selling oil to countries like India, China, and Turkey, and claims this money supports its military.
The US recently passed a law allowing tariffs on buyers of Russian oil, putting more pressure on nations like India.
Still, Indian leaders say their energy choices come down to what's best for their economy and security, not politics.
Meanwhile, Russia insists these deals help fuel India's growth rather than supporting Russia.