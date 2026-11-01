Russia says it downed 100+ Ukrainian drones in Nizhny Novgorod
World
Russia says it brought down more than 100 Ukrainian drones targeting an industrial facility in the Nizhny Novgorod region.
The site sustained significant damage, but thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far.
Tensions remain high as both countries continue trading strikes.
Poltava strike follows deadly Kremenchuk strike
Meanwhile, a Russian strike hit an industrial site in Ukraine's Poltava region only hours after a deadly strike on Kremenchuk that killed three people and injured 32, including children.
Local officials say emergency crews are still clearing debris and checking the full impact as residents try to recover from the destruction.