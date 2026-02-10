Half of India's global student complaints in 2025 from Russia
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has revealed that over half of the global complaints by Indian students abroad in 2025 were from Russia. The data shows that more than 200 out of around 350 complaints came from the country. This is a sharp increase from previous years, with only 68 complaints in 2023 and a rise to 78 in 2024.
Student experiences
Widespread discrimination reported by students
Indian students in Russia have reported widespread discrimination, mostly from peers of other nationalities. Some have alleged mental harassment by universities, including threats of expulsion for minor mistakes. Fearing retaliation or visa complications, many students choose not to report incidents.
Safety issues
Universities sidelining complaints
Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG) associations have raised concerns over racial profiling, verbal abuse, and a lack of institutional support, The Times of India reported. D Kaushal, coordinator of All FMGs, said, "Complaints are rarely taken seriously. Students suffer in silence as universities often sideline them." Kaushal also alleged that some universities violate admission rules by enrolling more foreign students than permitted and expelling them later, causing financial and psychological distress to the students.
Changing trends
Students now opting for other countries
Due to these issues, many Indian students are now opting for other countries like Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Manoj Kumar, president of FMGs Association of India, was quoted as saying, "The number of Indian students choosing Russia has declined significantly...due to these issues." He added that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war since 2022 has made Russia less attractive for Indian students.
Government action
Indian missions actively engaged in supporting students
In light of these developments, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, said Indian missions are actively engaged in supporting students. He said, "Dedicated officers have been posted in Indian missions and posts overseas to handle education and student welfare-related matters." The government has also set up channels like walk-ins, emails, emergency numbers, WhatsApp numbers, etc., for students needing assistance abroad.