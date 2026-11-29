This nationalization wave has shaken up Russia's economy: the value of assets seized by the Russian state this year accounted for around 40% of the total value of mergers and acquisitions in the country.

Foreign brands like Nestle and Auchan have also been targeted as retaliation for "military actions" by "unfriendly countries."

Arnold Khachaturov, head of the Center for Data and Research on Russia (Cedar), says over 90% of seized properties end up with state corporations or individuals who have longstanding connections with Putin, which is scaring off foreign investors and raising questions about property rights in Russia.