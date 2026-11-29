Russia seizes private firms to help fund war in Ukraine
Russia is stepping up its takeover of private companies to help fund the ongoing war in Ukraine, even supporters like Vadim Moshkovich, founder of Rusagro, one of Russia's largest agricultural holding companies, aren't safe.
Authorities are using fraud and bribery charges as a reason to seize these businesses, making it clear that owning a company in Russia right now comes with big risks.
Russia seizures equal 40% M&A value
This nationalization wave has shaken up Russia's economy: the value of assets seized by the Russian state this year accounted for around 40% of the total value of mergers and acquisitions in the country.
Foreign brands like Nestle and Auchan have also been targeted as retaliation for "military actions" by "unfriendly countries."
Arnold Khachaturov, head of the Center for Data and Research on Russia (Cedar), says over 90% of seized properties end up with state corporations or individuals who have longstanding connections with Putin, which is scaring off foreign investors and raising questions about property rights in Russia.