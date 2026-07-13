Russia sends 'doomsday' aircraft to Iran as US strikes escalate
What's the story
In a major geopolitical move, Russia has dispatched its elite Tu-214PU airborne command post aircraft to Tehran. The deployment comes as the United States intensifies its military operations against Iranian targets. The Tu-214PU, dubbed the Russian version of Air Force One, is a specialized version of the Tupolev Tu-214 passenger aircraft and serves as an airborne command post for high-level crisis coordination.
Aircraft details
Aircraft not standard government plane
The Tu-214PU, described as Russia's equivalent of a "doomsday" aircraft, is not a standard government aircraft. It is equipped with encrypted communications and secure command-and-control systems, making it suitable for high-threat environments. The aircraft is operated by the Rossiya Special Flight Squadron, which ferries Russia's top political and military leadership during a crisis. Its arrival in Tehran signals a possible executive-level engagement between Moscow and Tehran amid rising regional tensions.
Rising tensions
US strikes against Iran escalate tensions
The US has ramped up its military operations against Iranian targets, including air defense systems and missile sites and small speedboats operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) at several locations around the Strait of Hormuz. In response to the fresh US strikes, Tehran on Monday announced it had targeted American Patriot missile systems, radar sites, ammunition depots and drone infrastructure across the Gulf.
Twitter Post
Data shared by FlightRadar
🇺🇸🇮🇷🇷🇺 Russia just flew their special airborne command post plane straight into Tehran.— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 13, 2026
This is the Russian version of Air Force One for crisis coordination.
Moscow is clearly rushing to back Iran while the U.S. keeps striking.
Source: @flightradar24 / Writer: Claudio pic.twitter.com/c06156vfcR
Geopolitical implications
Tu-214PU's arrival sparks speculation about military-technical cooperation
The Tu-214PU deployment is seen as a sign of continued military cooperation between Russia and Iran. It could involve intelligence sharing, diplomatic backing, or military consulting as Iran faces pressure from the US and allies. Tu-214PU is based on Tu-214, which evolved from the Soviet-designed Tu-204 medium-range passenger aircraft. Originally designed as a commercial airliner, the platform has since been modified into a number of specialist military and government variants, including surveillance aircraft, communications platforms, cargo transports, and executive transports.