Russia sends 'doomsday' aircraft to Iran as US strikes escalate 

Geopolitical implications

Tu-214PU's arrival sparks speculation about military-technical cooperation

The Tu-214PU deployment is seen as a sign of continued military cooperation between Russia and Iran. It could involve intelligence sharing, diplomatic backing, or military consulting as Iran faces pressure from the US and allies. Tu-214PU is based on Tu-214, which evolved from the Soviet-designed Tu-204 medium-range passenger aircraft. Originally designed as a commercial airliner, the platform has since been modified into a number of specialist military and government variants, including surveillance aircraft, communications platforms, cargo transports, and executive transports.