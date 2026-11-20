Russia strikes across Ukraine hours after Xi Jinping talks
Just hours after meeting Chinese President Xi, Russia launched missile and drone attacks across Ukraine on Friday.
At least five people were killed in Kyiv and Lviv, with further deaths reported elsewhere, and key infrastructure such as bridges took damage.
The strikes caused major disruptions, including blackouts and transport chaos, especially in Kyiv.
Vladimir Putin vowed more painful response
These attacks came right after Vladimir Putin vowed a "much more painful" response to recent Ukrainian strikes on the Crimean Bridge.
Russia said it was targeting military sites and transport links.
In Lviv, even a commuter train station was hit.
As talks stall, everyday Ukrainians are bearing the brunt of this escalating conflict.