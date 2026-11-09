Russia, Ukraine and US hold Abu Dhabi peace talks Tuesday
Russia, Ukraine, and the US are set to discuss their first peace talks since February when their negotiators meet in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, meeting up in Abu Dhabi to try and break the deadlock.
The main goal? Settle ongoing territorial disputes and agree on security measures to calm military tensions.
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy made it clear he wants this long conflict wrapped up soon after his recent chat with US negotiators.
Ukraine seeks Western security guarantees
Ukraine is pushing hard for solid security guarantees from Western allies to stop future Russian attacks.
Russia, meanwhile, wants NATO out of Eastern Europe and insists Ukraine shouldn't join the alliance.
The two sides are still clashing over territory: Ukraine refuses to surrender territory Russian forces have failed to capture on the battlefield.
Another sticking point: Ukraine wants European countries included in these talks, while Russia prefers keeping them out.
How these negotiations go could seriously shape Europe's future security scene.