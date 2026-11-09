Russia, Ukraine and US hold Abu Dhabi peace talks Tuesday

Ukraine is pushing hard for solid security guarantees from Western allies to stop future Russian attacks.

Russia, meanwhile, wants NATO out of Eastern Europe and insists Ukraine shouldn't join the alliance.

The two sides are still clashing over territory: Ukraine refuses to surrender territory Russian forces have failed to capture on the battlefield.

Another sticking point: Ukraine wants European countries included in these talks, while Russia prefers keeping them out.

How these negotiations go could seriously shape Europe's future security scene.