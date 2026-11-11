Russia, Ukraine and US meet in Abu Dhabi for peace
Russia, Ukraine, and the US are meeting in Abu Dhabi on November 10, 2026, hoping to finally find a way out of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Russia's lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said he wants a peace that works for both sides.
Ukrainian representatives call for quick end
Ukrainian representatives made it clear they want the war to end soon. One even shared, "Our people are waiting to end this war."
With big players like the US involved and everyone feeling the pressure to show real progress, these talks highlight just how tough it is to bridge deep divides, but also how much international teamwork matters right now.