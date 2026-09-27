Russia-Ukraine war: At least 7 killed as cities struck
World
The Russia-Ukraine war continues to take a toll on civilians, with at least seven people killed in the latest attacks.
Russian drones hit Kyiv, while Russian guided bombs struck Sumy, while Ukraine struck back at Russian-held Enerhodar.
Both sides are targeting not just military sites but also places where people live and work.
Germany presses Russia at U.N.
At the recent U.N. General Assembly, things got tense when Russia's foreign minister held a face-to-face meeting with Germany's representative, who urged an end to the war.
While many countries condemned Russia's actions, Moscow still insists it's just a "special military operation."
Diplomatic efforts remain stuck as fighting goes on.