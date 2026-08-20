Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, surrounding region kill 8
What's the story
A series of Russian missile strikes have killed at least eight people in Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv, and the surrounding region. The attacks targeted apartment blocks and warehouses on Thursday, damaging a children's hospital and a school. At least 33 people were injured in the assault. Rescue operations are underway to free those trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings; two survivors have already been pulled out from debris.
Border alert
Drone crosses into Romania, triggers air alert
Separately, a drone crossed into Romanian airspace near Galati, triggering an air alert.
The Romanian defense ministry confirmed the drone crashed in an uninhabited area, sparking a small fire that was extinguished. No casualties or damage were reported.
In response to the incident, Poland's military launched "defensive air operations" to safeguard its airspace along its southeastern border with Ukraine.
Escalating conflict
Russia claims to have hit drone component production facility
The Russian defense ministry claimed to have targeted a drone component production facility and a munition depot in Kyiv, although these claims remain unverified.
The attacks have left thousands without power.
In recent weeks, Kyiv has been subjected to near-nightly attacks, with some resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said over a dozen regions were targeted across Ukraine last week, with Russia launching more than 1,550 attack drones, 1,560 guided aerial bombs and 62 missiles at Ukraine.
Counteroffensive
Ukraine intensifies counterattacks inside Russia
Ukraine has also intensified its counterattacks deep inside Russia during the past few weeks, targeting Moscow with a barrage of 600 drones.
Two separate attacks this week have left at least 16 people dead in Russia, including one child.
Since July, Ukraine has repeatedly struck Wildberries warehouses, crippling seven out of 10 major logistics centers belonging to the online retailer.