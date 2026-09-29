Russia warns UK of nuclear response after Kaliningrad mock strike
Russia just issued a nuclear warning to the UK after Sky News aired a mock scenario where Russia launched a missile at the UK from its exclave of Kaliningrad.
The Russian embassy said that if the UK or NATO ever launched real attacks on Russian territory, they'd respond "Any British or Nato military action against Russian territory would be met with a response using all means at Russia's disposal, including nuclear weapons." and that includes using nuclear weapons.
Repeated Russian threats over UK support
This isn't the first time Russia has threatened the UK since its invasion of Ukraine.
Last month, Kremlin adviser Andrei Fedorov hinted at targeting British drone factories helping Ukraine, and in 2024, top Russian official Dmitry Medvedev, currently the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, openly talked about possible nuclear strikes if the UK kept supporting Ukraine.
With military aid from the West ramping up, these threats show just how tense things have gotten between Russia and Western countries.