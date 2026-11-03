Russian airstrike kills 24 at Komyshuvakha school in southern Ukraine
A Russian airstrike hit an aid center and shelter in Komyshuvakha, southern Ukraine, leaving 24 people dead.
The building, the school building used to distribute humanitarian aid, was being used to hand out humanitarian supplies when it was struck by 10 guided bombs.
President Zelenskyy called the attack, "This is further proof that Russia wants no de-escalation."
Kherson ceasefire ends, fake alerts sent
The bombing happened just after a short ceasefire in Kherson ended, a pause that had allowed some aid into Russian-occupied areas.
At the same time, a cyberattack messed with emergency alert systems in both Ukraine and Russia, sending out fake emergency alerts, including a warning about an imminent nuclear threat in Ukraine.
Ukraine quickly fixed its alerts; Russia said the vulnerability had been identified and that necessary measures were being taken to prevent another breach.
Russian drone attacks injure 17 people
On top of everything else, Russian drone attacks injured at least 17 more people across Ukraine.
Emergency crews are still searching for around 20 people who remain missing under the rubble, another reminder of how tough things are for those caught in the conflict.