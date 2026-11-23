Russian airstrikes collapse Dymer building, kill at least 15 people
Russian airstrikes killed at least 15 people in Ukraine's Kyiv region on Monday, with a building collapse in Dymer claiming most of the lives.
Rescue teams are still searching for people trapped under the rubble.
Other strikes hit a supermarket and a private home, adding to worries as winter sets in.
Rescuers search flats amid Russian strikes
These attacks are part of ongoing Russian strikes as Ukraine heads into its fifth winter since the invasion began.
Rescuers in Ukraine raced on Monday to find residents trapped under the rubble of a block of flats.