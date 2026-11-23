Russian airstrikes kill at least 15 near Kyiv, Dymer hit
Russian airstrikes hit the Kyiv region on Monday, killing at least 15 people and hitting a five-storey building in Dymer, just north of Ukraine's capital.
Among those lost were a teenager and a woman in her forties, while 11 people, including two children, are still missing as rescuers search the rubble.
Russia hits Vyshneve supermarket, killing 3
These strikes are part of Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure as winter sets in.
Other recent hits include a supermarket in Vyshneve, where three more people died and several, including children, were injured.