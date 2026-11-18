Russian attacks on Kyiv energy infrastructure cause massive power cuts
Kyiv is dealing with massive power cuts after Russian missile and drone attacks targeted the city's energy infrastructure.
Many homes in Kyiv are down to just four hours of electricity a day, leaving hundreds of thousands in the dark and sparking frustration among locals.
President Zelenskyy criticizes Klitschko over blackouts
The blackout crisis has led to public finger-pointing.
President Zelenskyy called out Mayor Klitschko for not preparing Kyiv for winter or possible attacks, while Klitschko pushed back, saying he asked, "How is [Kyiv]... supposed to stop the Russian special operation against the Ukrainian energy system?"
Protesters at a rare wartime political rally in Kyiv last month criticized Klitschko as political tensions rise.