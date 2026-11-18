The blackout crisis has led to public finger-pointing.

President Zelenskyy called out Mayor Klitschko for not preparing Kyiv for winter or possible attacks, while Klitschko pushed back, saying he asked, "How is [Kyiv]... supposed to stop the Russian special operation against the Ukrainian energy system?"

Protesters at a rare wartime political rally in Kyiv last month criticized Klitschko as political tensions rise.