Russian diesel tanker Agioi Fanendes stalled off US East Coast
A tanker loaded with Russian diesel, the Agioi Fanendes, is currently stuck off the US East Coast.
The ship was set to arrive by November 7 but is now just waiting around for instructions, as its final destination isn't clear.
It's managed by a Greek company and carries 40,000 metric tons of fuel from Russia's Primorsk port.
Trump diesel deal prompts legal warnings
This whole situation started after President Trump made a deal to bring in Russian diesel to help lower US fuel prices before the midterms, even though there's been a ban on US imports of Russian oil and petroleum products since 2022.
Now, New Jersey's governor is warning that accepting these shipments could mean breaking the law and facing "harsh" civil and criminal penalties.
Other tankers have also changed course lately, showing just how complicated things have gotten for shipping fuel under current sanctions.