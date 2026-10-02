Russian drone attacks force closure of 3 Kyiv Dnipro bridges

More than 100 drones targeted Kyiv and eight other regions, with one person killed in the capital. These strikes are part of Russia's push against civilian sites.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is weighing truce proposals from countries like the US and India: officials say any ceasefire would need to cover Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid, Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, and attacks on cargo vessels exporting grain and other agricultural products through the Black Sea.

Despite heavy fighting, Ukraine has reclaimed nearly 300 square kilometers this year, but still relies on global support to keep up its defenses.