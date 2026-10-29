Russian drone hits Dnipro train platform killing at least 13
World
A Russian drone hit a train platform in Dnipro, Ukraine, leaving at least 13 people dead and five injured just as a passenger train was about to leave for Zaporizhzhia.
This happened even after warnings of possible attacks, showing how risky things remain for everyday travelers.
Officials warned of elevated railway threat
The strike came after officials warned about an elevated threat level to railways.
Emergency teams rushed in to help victims and investigate what happened.
Dnipro's mayor reported multiple casualties, describing the situation as severe.