Russian drone strike hits Kyiv, kills 2 and injures 22
World
A Russian drone strike hit Kyiv on Wednesday, leaving at least two people dead and 22 injured.
The attack damaged key spots like a nine-story building, railway facilities, and two petrol stations, continuing a worrying trend of strikes on vital city infrastructure.
President Zelenskyy asks Trump air defenses
This happened right after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy met with US President Trump to ask for more air defense help.
Despite these efforts, the Kremlin said it's not ready for peace talks yet.
The attack highlights how urgent international support and real solutions are for people living through the conflict.