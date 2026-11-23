Russian drone strike near Kyiv kills 11 including 12-year-old
A Russian drone strike hit an apartment building near Kyiv, leaving 11 people dead, including a 12-year-old girl named Kira and her mother.
The early-morning attack destroyed much of the five-story block, but rescuers managed to pull out two survivors who are now being cared for in hospital.
Rescue search paused in Kyiv
Rescue teams are still looking for two missing residents, though their work was paused briefly due to more drone threats.
Authorities say they won't give up: Tymur Tkachenko, head of the regional military administration, said, "This is the tactic of Russian Federation," and "They are trying to make us scared. To stop Ukraine fighting. But they cannot do this with us."
In response to the attack, Ukraine struck back at Russian ships and called for tougher sanctions on Russia over foreign parts found in their drones.