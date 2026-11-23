Rescue teams are still looking for two missing residents, though their work was paused briefly due to more drone threats.

Authorities say they won't give up: Tymur Tkachenko, head of the regional military administration, said, "This is the tactic of Russian Federation," and "They are trying to make us scared. To stop Ukraine fighting. But they cannot do this with us."

In response to the attack, Ukraine struck back at Russian ships and called for tougher sanctions on Russia over foreign parts found in their drones.