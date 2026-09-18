Russia holds parliamentary elections amid Ukraine war, no real opposition
What's the story
Russia is holding parliamentary elections, its first since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The elections will see 450 members of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, elected. However, the political landscape is devoid of any real opposition, as many have been barred or fled the country. The ruling United Russia party is expected to win a majority of seats in these elections.
Political control
Only registered anti-war party barred from contesting
The Kremlin's grip on Russian politics is evident in these elections.
The only registered anti-war party, Yabloko (apple), was initially allowed to participate but was later barred by the Supreme Court.
Grigory Yavlinsky, a co-founder of Yabloko and prominent liberal politician, said the Kremlin was surprised by support for its peace message regarding Ukraine.
Voting system
Incentives for electronic voting introduced
Authorities in Moscow have introduced incentives for electronic voting, offering prizes for those who vote online or at electronic terminals.
Critics argue this system is less transparent than paper ballots.
A notable feature of these elections is the presence of 186 war veterans of the war in Ukraine as candidates for the State Duma, following Putin's "Time of Heroes" program launched in 2024.
An additional 1,500 former servicemen are also running for regional and municipal positions.
Party exclusion
Yabloko's exclusion politically motivated, say leaders
Yabloko's exclusion came after a lawsuit by pro-Kremlin nationalist party Rodina (motherland), accusing it of foreign financing.
The leadership of Yabloko argues this move was politically motivated.
Public sentiment remains cautious, with voters hoping for representatives who prioritize their needs amid ongoing social tensions due to the Ukraine war.
Election impact
Speculation of further mobilization post-elections
Despite the absence of meaningful opposition, experts believe election results will be used to legitimize the Kremlin's actions.
Observers question the purpose of elections where results seem predetermined and no real opposition exists.
Russian social media channels have speculated on further mobilization post-elections to bolster manpower in Ukraine, a claim that the Kremlin denies.