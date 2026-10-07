Russian missile attacks across Ukraine kill at least 15 people

Russian missile attacks hit several cities across Ukraine overnight, leaving at least 15 people dead.

The worst was in Pryluky, Chernihiv, where a five-story apartment building was destroyed. Nine people died there, including three children.

President Zelensky called these strikes among Russia's "most vile."

Other cities like Kyiv, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Zaporizhzhia, and Oleksandriya were also targeted.