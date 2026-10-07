Russian missile attacks across Ukraine kill at least 15 people
Russian missile attacks hit several cities across Ukraine overnight, leaving at least 15 people dead.
The worst was in Pryluky, Chernihiv, where a five-story apartment building was destroyed. Nine people died there, including three children.
President Zelensky called these strikes among Russia's "most vile."
Other cities like Kyiv, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Zaporizhzhia, and Oleksandriya were also targeted.
President Zelensky seeks air defense support
Missiles also struck homes in Dnipro and Kremenchuk, causing more deaths and injuries. Kyiv even found an unexploded Iskander missile in the city.
The attacks targeted key energy infrastructure, and rescue teams are still at work.
In response, Ukraine launched strikes on Russian regions like Perm and Samara.
Zelensky is urging allies to provide air defense support packages to Ukraine to protect against future attacks, especially to keep the lights on across Ukraine.