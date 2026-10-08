Russian missile strike on Pryluky kills 20, including 5 children
World
On October 7, a Russian missile attack hit the Ukrainian town of Pryluky, killing 20 people, including five children, and injuring around 55 more.
The strike destroyed a residential building in the Chernihiv region, but rescue teams managed to save 15 people from the rubble.
Ukrainian officials confirmed that missiles were used in the attack.
EU sanctions 1,646 new designations
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called it "one of the most vile strikes," while Bulgaria's president warned it threatens Black Sea security.
The European Union quickly responded by sanctioning 1,646 new designations.
Meanwhile, falling drone debris also caused deaths in a suburb of Kyiv and raised new worries about safety for ships in the Black Sea as fighting continues to escalate.