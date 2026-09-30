Russian missiles and drones hit Kyiv, 4 dead, grid damaged
Kyiv was hit by Russian missiles and drones on Wednesday, leaving four people dead, including two women and a 14-year-old child, and damaging parts of the city's energy grid.
With winter coming, there's growing worry about blackouts.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed another death at a warehouse, as Russia seems to be targeting power and heating facilities again this year.
Drone explodes in Moldova, flights suspended
The attack set off alarms beyond Ukraine: a drone crossed into Moldova's airspace and exploded near Hirbovet, while Romania and Poland scrambled jets, and flights at the Polish airports Lublin and Rzeszow were temporarily suspended.
Ukraine says it shot down several missiles and drones but reported lots of military activity.
Despite the chaos, crews managed to restore power to 8,000 Kyiv homes, a small win in a tough week.