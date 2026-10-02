Russian President Vladimir Putin praised India's unity in diversity
World
Russian President Vladimir Putin just gave India some major props for its cultural harmony.
On October 2, he pointed out how about 1.5 billion people, including about 700 million Hindi speakers and most others who speak their own languages, manage to live together peacefully.
He called this blend "It's shocking but in a good way," and said India's approach is a real example of unity in diversity.
Vladimir Putin backs Modi's Ukraine ideas
Putin also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing push for peace in the conflict in Ukraine, which has been going on since 2022.
Ahead of the BRICS summit last month, Putin mentioned Modi's "very good ideas" for resolving things peacefully.
The Kremlin added that it was fully behind India's diplomatic style, favoring talks over tension.