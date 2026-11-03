Russian strike at Komyushuvakha aid center kills 29, 48 missing
World
A Russian attack struck a humanitarian aid center in Komyushuvakha, Zaporizhzhia, killing 29 people, including police and rescue workers, and leaving 48 others missing.
Mykhailo Semikin, the acting regional military head, called it one of the deadliest attacks on civilians since the war began.
Rescue teams are still searching for survivors.
Russian offensive hits 9 Ukrainian regions
This strike was part of a larger Russian offensive hitting nine regions with drones and missiles, damaging power plants and hospitals: Kharkiv and Dnipro were especially hard hit.
In response, President Zelenskyy urged the world to help boost Ukraine's air defenses and noted the timing with US elections.
The Zaporizhzhia region has declared three days of mourning for those lost.