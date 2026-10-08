Russian strike on Kramatorsk busses kills 30 and injures 18
World
A Russian attack hit two passenger busses in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, killing 30 people and injuring 18 more.
The attack happened near the frontline "fortress belt," with photos showing a grim scene: damaged busses and debris scattered everywhere.
Governor Vadym Filashkin blames Russian army
Local officials say this is part of Russia's ongoing military campaign in the Donetsk region.
Governor Vadym Filashkin called it another example of civilians paying the price, saying, "These are people killed by the Russian army."
The strike follows a recent wave of Russian attacks on both civilian areas and Ukraine's power grid, as Moscow continues to pressure Kyiv to give up parts of Donetsk, a demand Ukraine refuses.