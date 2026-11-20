Russian strikes damage Kyiv bridges, Podilsko-Voskresensky closed, Klitschko says
Kyiv faced new missile and drone attacks this week, damaging two major bridges, Podilsko-Voskresensky (now closed to traffic) and Darnytsky.
The Southern Bridge was also targeted, but its status is not clear yet.
These strikes are part of Russia's recent push against the Ukrainian capital, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
Putin vows retaliation over Crimean bridge
Russian president Vladimir Putin vowed "much more painful" retaliatory measures for Ukraine's hit on the Crimean Bridge.
Explosions in Kyiv sparked fires in the Obolon and Podil districts, while a Russian drone damaged a hospital in Kharkiv and four people were wounded.
In response, Ukraine's air force says ballistic missiles were heading for Kyiv, showing just how hard they are working to protect their cities and people.