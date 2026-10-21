Russian strikes in Ukraine kill 4, prompt Kyiv power cuts
World
Russian strikes hit Ukraine again on Wednesday, leaving four people dead, including two in a Kyiv high-rise and two others in the northeastern Kharkiv region.
The attacks damaged homes and key infrastructure, causing emergency power cuts in Kyiv.
US envoy Witkoff to meet Putin
Amid the chaos, US envoy Steve Witkoff headed to Saint Petersburg for discussions with Vladimir Putin, showing that diplomatic efforts are still on.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky said two people were killed as the conflict goes on.