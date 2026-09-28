Russian strikes kill 5, injure 19 near Kyiv and Sumy

Near Kyiv, two people were killed and about 10 injured when drones struck Sofiiska Borshchahivka; nine of the wounded were in the capital, including a child.

In Sumy, two more lives were lost after bombs landed by a family support center.

High-rise buildings and a playground took damage, while Ukraine's top mobile provider said its headquarters was hit but no one there was hurt.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy shared that Russia has sent 277 attack drones of various types since Saturday, most jet-powered, leaving Ukraine scrambling to protect both people and infrastructure as these attacks continue.