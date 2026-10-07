Russia's wave of missiles and drones kills 12 across Ukraine
Russia hit Ukraine with a big wave of missiles and drones on Wednesday, killing at least 12 people, including three children, and injuring over 40 others across Kyiv and several regions.
The attack came after President Zelenskyy had warned a day earlier that intelligence assessments pointed to a "massive" Russian strike.
It also landed on President Putin's 74th birthday, adding an extra layer of tension.
Ukraine seeks Patriot missiles globally
One strike destroyed an apartment block in Pryluky, Chernihiv, taking nine lives, including three children.
In response, Ukraine launched drones and missiles at Russian oil sites.
Russia then claimed it struck back at Ukrainian industrial targets and ports.
With both countries trading blows, Ukraine is urgently trying to boost its air defenses by searching globally for available Patriot missiles and drone interceptors to protect its cities.