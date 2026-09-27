S Jaishankar at U.N. General Assembly urges multipolar institutional reform
World
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took the stage at the U.N. General Assembly and didn't hold back: he called out global institutions for failing to keep the peace and said it's time they actually reflect today's world.
He pointed out that we're now in a multipolar era, not stuck in the old post-1945 setup.
Jaishankar calls for inclusive global system
Jaishankar linked current global unrest to how countries are struggling with big changes.
He criticized the U.N. for conflicts and highlighted how even nations far from war zones feel serious impacts.
His main message? The world needs a more inclusive system where everyone gets a real say.