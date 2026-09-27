S Jaishankar at UN reiterates India's 2 state solution support
World
External affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke at the U.N. making it clear that India still supports a two-state solution (meaning separate countries for Israelis and Palestinians) to finally bring peace to the region.
He put it simply: India has repeatedly supported a sovereign Palestine living peacefully with Israel.
S Jaishankar outlines aid and security
Jaishankar also shared that India has sent about 70 metric tons of aid, including medical supplies, to help Palestinians since the beginning of the conflict.
He urged an end to conflicts in places like the Gulf and Ukraine, called out Pakistan over terrorism issues, and said attacks targeting commercial shipping and seafarers traveling through international waterways were "simply unacceptable."