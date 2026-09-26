S Jaishankar at UNGA labels Pakistan 'serial practitioner of terrorism'
India's foreign minister, S Jaishankar, didn't hold back at the United Nations General Assembly, calling out what he described as a "serial practitioner of terrorism" (a clear reference to Pakistan) after recent comments from their side.
He firmly said India will always defend itself against terrorism and won't accept any attempts to justify or normalize it.
Jaishankar urges unity against terrorism funding
Jaishankar called terrorism a threat to everyone, not just India, and pushed for a "zero-tolerance" approach, especially when it comes to funding these acts.
Responding to Pakistan raising Kashmir again, he said, "Yesterday, a serial practitioner of terrorism misrepresented facts before this Assembly."
"That will not stand." He wrapped up by urging countries to unite against this global challenge.