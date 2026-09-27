'Serial practitioner of terrorism': Jaishankar slams Pakistan at UNGA
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has slammed Pakistan for its continued support of terrorism. Speaking at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, he called Pakistan a "serial practitioner of terrorism" and accused it of misrepresenting facts in its recent statements. Without naming anyone, Jaishankar referred to comments made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, which he said sought to "normalize terrorism."
Defense stance
Jaishankar calls for accountability from governments supporting terrorism
Jaishankar stressed that India has the right to defend itself against terrorism and said, "Friendship and goodwill cannot coexist with terrorism."
He also emphasized that any normalization of ties with Pakistan is contingent on an end to terrorism.
The minister called for accountability from governments indulging in state-sponsored terrorism and reiterated India's zero-tolerance approach toward such acts.
Counterclaims
Sharif thanks Donald Trump for intervening to stop 'Operation Sindoor'
Sharif had earlier referred to India's "Operation Sindoor" as "external aggression" that was under a "false pretext."
He claimed Pakistan's actions were justified self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.
Sharif also praised Pakistan's military leadership and thanked US President Donald Trump for his "timely intervention" to stop "Operation Sindoor."
Clarification
New Delhi has rejected Trump's claims on 'Operation Sindoor'
India's "Operation Sindoor" was launched on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
This was in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians on April 22.
New Delhi has consistently rejected Trump's claims that "Operation Sindoor" was halted at his request.
The Indian government maintains that the operation was paused after a request from Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations to his Indian counterpart.