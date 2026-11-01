Saba Haider elected 1st South Asian woman to Illinois House

Haider, who moved from India to the US about 20 years ago, described her campaign as a "grassroots, people-powered movement."

With experience on the DuPage County Board and a background in wildlife science, she's focused on making life better for working families.

As she put it, she said voters and volunteers could work together to build stronger, more prosperous, and more inclusive communities and that Illinois should be a fair, just, and welcoming place for all.